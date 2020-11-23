This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lady, a young, mixed-breed sweetheart. Lady is very affectionate and well-mannered. Lady is a volunteer favorite. She walks well on a leash and gets along with everyone. The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound estimate that Lady is between 2 and 3 years old. She weighs approximately 30 pounds. To meet Lady or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lady, a young, mixed-breed sweetheart. Lady is very affectionate and well-mannered. Lady is a volunteer favorite. She walks well on a leash and gets along with everyone. The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound estimate that Lady is between 2 and 3 years old. She weighs approximately 30 pounds. To meet Lady or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Lady-dp.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Lady, a young, mixed-breed sweetheart. Lady is very affectionate and well-mannered. Lady is a volunteer favorite. She walks well on a leash and gets along with everyone. The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound estimate that Lady is between 2 and 3 years old. She weighs approximately 30 pounds. To meet Lady or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo