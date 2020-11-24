Market beef tagging Dec. 5

For Highland County Jr. Fair exhibitors planning to show a market steer and/or market heifer at the 2021 Highland County Jr. Fair, tag-in will be Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8-10 a.m. at Union Stockyards.

This will be the only day and time that market steer and market heifer animals will be tagged, weighed and hair samples taken for DNA for the 2021 Highland County Jr Fair.

Exhibitors may tag up to four market beef and show two at the 2021 Highland County Jr. Fair. If you have a steer or heifer that was bred and born in Highland County make sure you have the breeder’s name, address and phone number at tag-in for your paperwork to be complete. Tags cost $2 per tag. Have correct change.

In case of inclement weather, make sure to tune in to Buckeye Country 105.5 or check the Highland County Jr. Fair Board Facebook page for any changes. If you have any questions, contact Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator at 937-402-6219.

Submitted by Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator.