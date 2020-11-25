A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Hudson, a young Doberman pinscher mix. Hudson is a very lovable and well-behaved dog who seems to get along with other dogs. Hudson loves watching the world go by during car rides. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He would do best in a home without cats. To meet Hudson or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

