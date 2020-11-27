Greenfield Police Department reports

Monday, Nov. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cecil Carter, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

Scott Knisley, 48, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Brandon Osborne, 21, Jameston, was issued a citation for stop sign violation.

Chirag Brahmbhatt, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.

OFFENSE/INCIDENTS

At 12:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Spring Street reported a theft. Incident is under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Seitz, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kenzie Hester, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Anthony Snyder, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for a capias warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Nov. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Withrow, 45, Chillicothe, was arrested for theft.

Christopher Varney, 35, Chillicothe, was arrested for theft.

OFFENSE/INCIDENTS

At 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Fifth Street reported a theft. Investigation is pending.