Greenfield Police Department reports

Monday, Nov. 23
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cecil Carter, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a protection order.
Scott Knisley, 48, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear.
Brandon Osborne, 21, Jameston, was issued a citation for stop sign violation.
Chirag Brahmbhatt, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.
OFFENSE/INCIDENTS
At 12:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Spring Street reported a theft. Incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Gary Seitz, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kenzie Hester, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.
Anthony Snyder, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for a capias warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Nov. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Amanda Withrow, 45, Chillicothe, was arrested for theft.
Christopher Varney, 35, Chillicothe, was arrested for theft.
OFFENSE/INCIDENTS
At 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Fifth Street reported a theft. Investigation is pending.