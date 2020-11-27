I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! I am sure you all are tired of looking at turkey and ham, so I asked my good friend to give us a recipe that doesn’t contain either.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols with this wonderful recipe: Mexican beef casserole. I don’t know about you, but I love Mexican food, and I love recipes that are easy to make and great for leftovers.

Thank you so much, Patricia, for sharing this recipe.

Please send in your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456 to be featured in “In the Kitchen with Sharon.”

Mexican Beef Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 package taco seasoning mix

8 to 12 corn tortillas

3/4 cup non-fat sour cream

2 cans Rotel tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1/3 cup Mexican blend or taco cheese, shredded

Sliced jalapeno peppers

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown ground beef and onions together for about 10 to 12 minutes before draining.

Add corn, beans, tomatoes and taco seasoning, mix well, and simmer for 5 minutes.

Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. In the bottom, place half of tortillas. Spoon half of the beef mixture on top of tortillas, and layer sour cream over the beef. Layer remaining tortillas and beef mixture.

Place in oven, and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese. Add sliced jalapeno peppers on top.

Cook for another 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Let stand for 5 minutes and serve.