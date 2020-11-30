Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Nov. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joshua Taylor, 26, of Washington C.H., was arrested on warrants for endangering children, a violation of court orders, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and disregard of safety.
Scott Clay, 51, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Tara Ralph, 46, of Greenfield, was arrested on warrants for a violation of court orders and failure to appear.
Nov. 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Stephen Williams, 34, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Joann Shapley, 42, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to display a license plate and no tail lights.
Nov. 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kelly Alexander, 56, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for an expired license.
Timothy Jenkins, 44, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for headlights and license plate.
Dustin Lavender, 39, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.