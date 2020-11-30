This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Benny, a charming hound who could be the poster dog for Sweet and Low. Benny looks to be a mostly basset/beagle mix, and he loves to track elusive scents with his nose, along with the rest of him, very close to the ground. Benny is young, around 1-2 years old, and weighs about 35 pounds. To meet Benny or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

