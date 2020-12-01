28 indicted by grand jury

Two women who, in the words of the indictments returned against them Tuesday “did aid and abet” and “did harbor and conceal” Nickolaus Garrison in the days following his September escape from the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom in Hillsboro, were each indicted on twin counts of complicity to escape and obstructing justice.

Alicia M. Ralston, 32, Chillicothe, and Amber L. Ward, 28, Hillsboro, face charges that were leveled by a Highland County grand jury Tuesday of complicity to escape, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

Both women are charged in connection with the escape attempt by Garrison, 34, Hillsboro, who on the morning of Sept. 22 fled the Highland County Courthouse after being sentenced to prison on the fifth-degree charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

A Highland County sheriff’s deputy was injured when he dove over a stairway railing in an attempt to prevent Garrison’s escape.

Garrison was apprehended without incident in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 25 at a Clinton County motel. He is currently in prison on unrelated charges awaiting a trail on charges stemming from the escape.

A Clinton County man and woman were indicted on multiple drug counts Tuesday.

Ashleigh P. Myers, 33, Wilmington, and Matthew T. Murphy, 36, also of Wilmington, each face a four-count indictment consisting of two counts of possession of drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies; and one count each of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Krishna L. Crow, 28, Chillicothe, was indicted on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She is accused of attempting to smuggle buprenorphine into the Greenfield jail on March 8, 2020.

Two separate indictments were returned against Charles L. Lancaster, 31, Hillsboro, the first being for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

The second indictment contained five counts including aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification on the weapon.

Indictments were also returned Tuesday against:

Joseph Bender, 37, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Stacey N. Irvin, 19, Latham, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Roger D. Shepherd, 41, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tabitha A. Throckmorton, 25, Hillsboro, and Shane M. Rhoads, 34, Chillicothe, separately for receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

Bradley Badgley, 43, Greenfield, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Melanie N. Ballein, 38, Hillsboro, for grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

James R. Willey, 35, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Seth Wilks, 32, Lynchburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Zachary J. Hoffer, 20, Hillsboro, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Eric P. Taber, 38, Columbus, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Gary E. Seitz, 29, Sabina, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

Jonathan Birkheimer, 47, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Timothy M. Jackson, 34, Greenfield, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Brittany R. Kessler, 30, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Derek W. Myers, 39, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Jason T. Jenkins, 49, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Ethan L. Lightle, 31, Greenfield, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Liam G. Souders, 24, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Sydney M. Yoakem, 23, Bourneville, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Branton R. Schrader, 30, Greenfield, and Jayson A. Vilvens, 24, Washington C.H., each were indicted for failure to appear, fourth-degree felony.

List includes women allegedly involved in courtroom escapee