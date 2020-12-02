A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Jack, a German shepherd/beagle mix. Jack is one of three dogs surrendered due to their previous owners’ failing health. Their previous owners loved Jack and his friends, but worried that they would no longer be able to properly care for them. Jack is very gentle and very friendly. He is used to living on a farm, but he has spent time indoors and proven that he behaves well. Jack would love to find a new loving home. He is 5 years old, neutered, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Jack or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

