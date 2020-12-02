Council discusses finances

Greenfield Village Council covered a variety of topics including recognizing a resident for her efforts, the 2021 budget and the upcoming Christmas decorating award at its Tuesday meeting.

Lynn Riggs was recognized as November’s Greenfield Citizen of the Month. She headed up the organization of the Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Trail, which was held in early November. The shopping event featured local businesses as well as local vendors, the latter of which set up in two local churches, at Small Town Fitness, and at the armory.

Additionally, she has encouraged Christmas cheer and charm through leading decorating efforts in downtown Greenfield by making the planter pots festive and preparing Christmas wreaths. Riggs is also organizing a community Christmas event for Dec. 19.

“What you do brings us from a village to a community,” council chair Phil Clyburn said. “We really, really appreciate it.”

On the matter of awards, council member Mark Branham said the village is currently taking nominations for its Christmas decorating contest. The winner will be announced later this month.

Branham noted that city manager Todd Wilkin, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, had previously “encouraged people to decorate, to channel their inner Griswold” this holiday season, and he said from what he is seeing around town, people are doing that.

Nominations for the holiday decorating contest, as well as Citizen of the Month and Employee of the Month awards, the quarterly Home & Garden Award, seasonal awards, and suggestions are welcome and may be communicated to the village by calling 937-981-3500, emailed to citymanagera@greenfieldohio.net, or dropped off anonymously in the suggestion box located just outside the elevator on the third floor of the City Building.

In other business, council members approved an ordinance regarding zoning updates that has been in the works over the last couple years. Clyburn said the village plans to make the updates available to the public, and once there has been time for review, to hold a couple meetings where people could ask questions about the updates.

The zoning updates are the result of the work of many people and committees meeting over a couple year’s time, council work sessions, and the advisement of OHM Advisors, a community advancement firm in Columbus.

The updates will be posted on Facebook and on Greenfield’s website at greenfieldohio.net.

All council members present (Kyle Barr was excused from the meeting) approved the village budget for 2021. The permanent appropriations for next year come in just under $4.7 million. This includes every aspect of village operations. Anyone interested in viewing the budget should call the city offices at 937-981-3500, as the city offices remain closed in the interest of public safety.

In another finance-related matter, finance director Carolyn Snodgrass presented November’s preliminary financial numbers. Those are: month-to-date revenue, $321,810; month-to-date expense, $386,428; year-to-date revenue, $4.53 million; year-to-date expense, $4.21 million; and a general fund balance as of Nov. 30 of $415,667.

Early in the meeting, council heard from resident and local property owner Steve Fligor, who addressed council on a few matters, one of which was speaking well of village officials, particularly city manager Todd Wilkin and public service director Gary Lewis.

Housing was another topic Fligor spoke about, referencing an article he read regarding housing trends in Ohio’s large cities. This is important to Greenfield, he said, because of where the village sits, just about equidistant from three major Ohio cities. The upward trend of the housing market is something he said Greenfield is in a position to benefit from, even drawing people from the big cities. Among the village’s assets, he said, is Greenfield’s unique culture, the lower cost of living, and that “we are a first-name community.”

Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of the City Building. For information and updates, go to greenfieldohio.net or the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Council members (l-r) Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey are pictured during Tuesday’s meeting. Kyle Barr was excused from the meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Council-pic-1.jpg Council members (l-r) Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey are pictured during Tuesday’s meeting. Kyle Barr was excused from the meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd Lynn Riggs (center) is recognized as Greenfield’s November Citizen of the Month. She is pictured with (l-r) council members Eric Borsini, Brenda Losey, Mark Branham and Phil Clyburn. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Council-pic-2.jpg Lynn Riggs (center) is recognized as Greenfield’s November Citizen of the Month. She is pictured with (l-r) council members Eric Borsini, Brenda Losey, Mark Branham and Phil Clyburn. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Festivities also a topic at Greenfield meeting