28th Lynchburg Village Christmas

It will not be quite as big as in recent years, but despite the COVID-19 pandemic the 28th annual Lynchburg Village Christmas will be held Dec. 11-12.

It will take place at locations throughout the village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

“I guess I just didn’t want to see it end. I wanted it to continue,” said Anita Norris, a former Lynchburg resident who now lives in Washington C.H. and is in charge of this year’s event. “I went through the list of vendors and there was just a couple that didn’t want to do it, but most of them did. I was kind of afraid if we shut it down for one year, it would not come back.”

The owner of the carriage rides that were offered in recent years cancelled because of the virus, and there will be no tree lighting ceremony with other festivities in the downtown area, but there will be other attractions.

Santa Claus will stationed at the Lynchburg Masonic Lodge at 131 S. Main St., but the times had not been established. There will be 11 vendors set up at the Lynchburg firehouse on U.S. Route 50, plus 13 homes and churches will have vendors. Norris, who has been a vendor with her daughter at the event for close to 10 years, said the Masonic lodge, Lynchburg Church of Christ and St. Paul Lutheran Church will be among those hosting vendors.

At the firehouse, Norris said mayor Jamie Burton will be passing out candy a few hours each day (the hours had not been set), there will be one or two food trucks, and there will be a raffle of gift baskets donated by local businesses.

Norris said a committee is being created to see what else can be offered. Those interested can contact her at a_norris58@yahoo.com.

She also noted that she agreed to organize the event with just four week’s notice.

“So hopefully it will be bigger and better next year. That’s our hope,” Norris said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

