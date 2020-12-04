Hillsboro holds Christmas celebration

Hundreds of people turned out Friday for evening for a Christmas celebration in uptown Hillsboro where there were free horse-drawn carriage rides, a tree lighting, caroling and hot chocolate and hot cider for sale. The event was put on by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association and the city of Hillsboro. In the picture above people wave at the cameraman as they start their carriage ride. The annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

