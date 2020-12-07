Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her no bake haystacks.
Thanksgiving is over and it’s time for Christmas candy and cookies. I asked Patricia for some good recipes for candy and she shared her no bake haystacks. I am making these. They look delicious.
Does anyone else have some cookie and candy recipes to share? If you do, please send them to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.
Thank you so much Patricia for sharing this wonderful recipe.
No bake haystacks
Chocolate, peanut butter haystacks
1 package milk chocolate chips
1 package peanut butter chips
1 cut peanuts
2 1/2 cups dry Chow Mein noodles
Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add peanuts and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.
Pecan haystacks
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1 cup butterscotch chips
1 cup pecan halves
2 cups drey Chow Mein noodles
Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add pecans and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.
NOTE — Crush Chow Mein noodles a bit before adding to make it easier to spoon ingredients. Best no baked.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.