Posted on by

In the kitchen with Sharon


Sharon Hughes Staff columnist These are Patricia Nichols’ no bake haystacks.

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist These are Patricia Nichols’ no bake haystacks.


Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her no bake haystacks.

Thanksgiving is over and it’s time for Christmas candy and cookies. I asked Patricia for some good recipes for candy and she shared her no bake haystacks. I am making these. They look delicious.

Does anyone else have some cookie and candy recipes to share? If you do, please send them to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing this wonderful recipe.

No bake haystacks

Chocolate, peanut butter haystacks

1 package milk chocolate chips

1 package peanut butter chips

1 cut peanuts

2 1/2 cups dry Chow Mein noodles

Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add peanuts and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.

Pecan haystacks

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup pecan halves

2 cups drey Chow Mein noodles

Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add pecans and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.

NOTE — Crush Chow Mein noodles a bit before adding to make it easier to spoon ingredients. Best no baked.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist These are Patricia Nichols’ no bake haystacks.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Kitchen-tease.jpgSharon Hughes Staff columnist These are Patricia Nichols’ no bake haystacks.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_no-Bake-Haystack-Photo.jpgSubmitted photo