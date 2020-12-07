Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her no bake haystacks.

Thanksgiving is over and it’s time for Christmas candy and cookies. I asked Patricia for some good recipes for candy and she shared her no bake haystacks. I am making these. They look delicious.

Does anyone else have some cookie and candy recipes to share? If you do, please send them to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing this wonderful recipe.

No bake haystacks

Chocolate, peanut butter haystacks

1 package milk chocolate chips

1 package peanut butter chips

1 cut peanuts

2 1/2 cups dry Chow Mein noodles

Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add peanuts and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.

Pecan haystacks

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup pecan halves

2 cups drey Chow Mein noodles

Melt chips in a pot over medium-low heat until melted. Add pecans and noodles and mix well. Drop by tablespoon on parchment. Let sit in fridge until chocolate hardens.

NOTE — Crush Chow Mein noodles a bit before adding to make it easier to spoon ingredients. Best no baked.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.