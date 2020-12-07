HDH revises visitor policies

Highland District Hospital released new visitor restrictions effective Friday, Dec. 4, according to a Facebook post from Randy Lennartz, HDH president and CEO.

“Visitor Restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be challenging. The health and safety of our patients, staff, and community continue to be our highest priority. Keeping this in mind, we once again want to make temporary revisions to the visitation policy,” the post said.

Visitor restrictions for inpatient/med-surgery department are as follows:

• All incoming visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital entrance and will be asked to wear a mask.

• One visitor will be allowed per day, per patient, except when the patient is in isolation. Special circumstances and exceptions may be made and handled on a case-by-case basis by the clinical team.

• Each day, visitors are asked to check-in at the med-surgery nurses’ station.

• Restricted visiting hours will be revised to noon to 7 p.m. daily. There is no restriction on the duration of each visit during visiting hours, but visitors may not leave and return.

• No visitors under the age of 14 will be allowed. Children 14 and above can visit, but will count as the one visitor for the day.

• COVID-19 patients in isolation will not be allowed visitors with the exception of end-of-life care. Exceptions may be made and will be determined by the clinical team.

Visitor restrictions for the OB, outpatient, emergency department, surgery, procedural areas, and physician offices/practices include:

• All incoming visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at each entrance and will be asked to wear a mask.

• Visitors will remain restricted to one per day, due to social distancing requirements and space constraints in the care setting.

• No visitors under the age of 14 will be allowed.

