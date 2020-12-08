Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 4

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

A report was received of a theft from a business in the 1200 block of North High Street. The suspect vehicle was located and a female was found to be the possession of several stolen items. The female was placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Dec. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Stanley Lamb, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Dec. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexis Kuhbander, 20, of Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.