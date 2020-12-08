Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Dec. 4
OFFENSE/INCIDENT
A report was received of a theft from a business in the 1200 block of North High Street. The suspect vehicle was located and a female was found to be the possession of several stolen items. The female was placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.
Dec. 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Stanley Lamb, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.
Dec. 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Alexis Kuhbander, 20, of Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.