Wheeler is new chamber, visitors bureau director

The board of directors from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce (HCCOC) and Visitors Bureau Highland County (VBHC) welcomed a new executive director, Jamie Wheeler, to the organizations on Dec. 1. Wheeler succeeds Destiny Bryson, who departed the organizations in July for a new role with the Ohio Southeast Economic Development team.

Wheeler will serve as the single point of contact for these two county non-profit organizations. The chamber’s programs are designed to serve the network of over 300 members by helping support business needs while facilitating community development and encouraging economic development. The Visitors Bureau’s mission is to attract visitors to Highland County through education, promotion and marketing of attractions and activities in the region.

“I look forward to building on the visions of both organizations that have been developed over the years,” said Wheeler. “I’m excited to grow existing relationships, develop new ones and overall promote all the opportunities available in Highland County.”

Wheeler brings to the position more than 15 years of experience in communications and public relations, membership recruitment and retention, and event planning. Her previous positions include director of member services and communications for the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, communications and business manager for Breeders’ World Online Sales, and recently member support specialist for Premium Agricultural Commodities Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome Jamie into this role,” said Casey McIntosh, VBHC president and owner of Batter Up Bakery in Leesburg. “We greatly appreciate all of the hard work and dedication Destiny put toward both organizations. She set the bar very high in finding a replacement. We interviewed a number of excellent candidates. Jamie’s combined knowledge of member services and experience in digital communications will be key assets as our collaboration continues to evolve for the growth and prosperity of Highland County.”

Wheeler received a bachelor of science degree in animal science from The Ohio State University and a master of science degree in agricultural communications from Oklahoma State University. She is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Leadership Program and was honored as the 2019 National Junior Angus Association Advisor of the Year for her work in developing programs for youth involved with the organization.

Submitted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Brings 15 years of experience to position