A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Loki, a large boxer/terrier mix. Loki is a good boy who does well with young children and other dogs. He loves attention and is always ready to play. He does have high anxiety when left alone. He would do best in a home without cats. Loki is neutered, house-trained and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Loki or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_loki-7.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Loki, a large boxer/terrier mix. Loki is a good boy who does well with young children and other dogs. He loves attention and is always ready to play. He does have high anxiety when left alone. He would do best in a home without cats. Loki is neutered, house-trained and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Loki or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo