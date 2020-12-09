Appeals court funding request

A resolution providing new funding for the Highland County office of the 4th District Court of Appeals was approved Wednesday by Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and David Daniels.

Funds for the request will come from the county general fund, and Britton said it was earmarked for the offices of newly elected appeals court judge Kristy Wilkin.

“It’s my understanding that when we front this money, we will be reimbursed on an apportioned basis depending on the number of counties in the appeals district,” Daniels said.

County auditor Bill Fawley indicated that Highland County would front the necessary funding for rent, utilities and equipment, but that the county would not be responsible for payroll.

“That’s paid directly from the state,” he said. “But the home county has to front the money for those other things.”

Also Wednesday, Duncan said new security cameras were installed Tuesday at the Highland County Courthouse through an upgrade authorized by Judge Rocky Coss, and that replacement of the roof on the Highland County Administration Building was nearly complete.

“They were pulling out their stuff last night,” Daniels said.

As previously reported, Duncan said that the commissioners would be taking part in the annual County Commissioners and Engineers Associations of Ohio annual winter conference and trade show that would be going on Dec. 9-11.

“We usually go to Columbus for that conference,” he said, “and with it being virtual this time, we’ll be attending via the big screen video monitor we have in the office, and that goes through Friday.”

In other matters, 11 resolutions, including the local 4th District Court of Appeals offices funding request, met with commission approval Wednesday, with an additional two being approved in a last-minute emergency session that was convened early Wednesday afternoon.

Three of the resolutions were additional appropriations measures, seven were line item budget transfers and two others were purchase authorizations for county engineer Chris Fauber for the acquisition of two new vehicles from Jerry Haag Motors, Inc., and to purchase a new trailer.

One contract between the commissioners and Software Solutions for a software licensing agreement on behalf of the county auditor’s office was approved as well.

Commission president Duncan was authorized to execute a disbursement request form with the Ohio Public Works Commission concerning a Petersburg/Overman Road construction project.

Britton said that the board was continuing to wrap up end-of-the-year county business, including approving the county operating budget for 2021.

Though the commissioners will meet next Wednesday, Dec. 16, there will be no commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 23. They will re-convene for the final time of the year on Dec. 30.

Shown (l-r) during their Wednesday meeting are Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Commish-9-Dec-20.jpg Shown (l-r) during their Wednesday meeting are Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Security cameras installed at courthouse