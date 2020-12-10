Highland Co. Extension Office closed

Due to increased COVID-19 cases, the Highland County OSU Extension Office will be closed to the public until Jan. 15, 2021. However, staff members are still available to meet your needs via phone, email, or personal consultation (by appointment). The office can be reached at 937-393-1918 during normal business hours or email at your convenience.

You can also contact the following representatives by email:

* Agricultural and Natural Resources/Community Development, Brooke Beam – beam.49@osu.edu.

* 4-H Youth Development, Danielle Combs – combs.311@osu.edu or Kathy Bruynis – bruynis.5@osu.edu.

* Family and Consumer Sciences (ServSafe), Kathy Bruynis – bruynis.5@osu.edu.

* Office Management and Support, Leeanna McKamey – mckamey.6@osu.edu.

Submitted by Brooke Beam, agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, OSU Extension Highland County.