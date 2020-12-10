Live nativity scene Saturday

For the fourth year in a row, the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro will offer the community a live nativity scene to experience from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

If the event is cancelled due to rain, it will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be scaled back this year and there will be no snacks or church members re-enacting the biblical version of the birth of Jesus as they have in the past.

Amanda Thompson, a church member who organizes the event, said the church wanted to carry on the tradition it has established the last three years, but decided it would not be safe due to the virus.

But, she said there will be the live nativity scene with live animals. They will all be set up in four different pens so people can stay as socially distanced as possible.

Visitors are welcome to walk or slowly drive through the display. Thompson said church members will be on-site to direct traffic. Those planning to walk through the display can park at the church.

“It’s just a way for us to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas,” Thompson said.

The Northview Baptist Church is located at 1139 Northview Drive, behind Walgreens in Hillsboro.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This is a scene from one of the past live nativity scenes at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The scene will be played out again from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, with a rain date of Sunday, Dec. 13. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Nativity-scene.jpg This is a scene from one of the past live nativity scenes at the Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The scene will be played out again from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, with a rain date of Sunday, Dec. 13. Submitted photo

Visitors welcome to walk or drive through display