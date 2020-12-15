Great Oaks launches virtual tours

Choosing classes to take during high school can be a challenge. Sophomores at area high schools typically get the chance to visit the career labs at Great Oaks campuses before making such a decision, but with current pandemic restrictions, many sophomores may not have that opportunity.

“Seeing the professional equipment and technology that our students use in their programs is important for those considering a career program,” said Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey. “We want them to get to know the instructor, hear from other students and graduates, and walk through the labs.”

Mulvey said that because most of Great Oaks’ 36 school districts aren’t able to send groups of sophomores to tour the nearest campus, Great Oaks has created virtual tours.

The virtual tours, posted on greatoaks.com, include 360-degree views of each lab at each campus, along with profiles of the instructors, conversations with alumni, pictures of students at work, and information about future careers.

“Thousands of students each year apply for these hands-on, experiential learning programs that lead to professional certifications,” said Mulvey. “We want to make sure that they have a chance to explore and ask questions.”

To virtually visit a Great Oaks campus, go to www.greatoaks.com/virtualtours.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, Director of Community Relations for Great Oaks Career Campuses.