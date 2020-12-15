Hillsboro Police Department reports

Dec. 11 to Dec. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Pollard, 28, Hillsboro, was cited for operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), driving under suspension, and fictitious tags. Pollard was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.

Latasha Hughes, 27, New Vienna, was arrested for complicity.

Freddie Younker, 24, Portsmouth, was arrested for failure to appear.

Zachary Drabik, 22, Sabina, was cited for driving under suspension and no license plate light.

Barry Miller, 32, Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.

Shasta Barnes, 31, Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

Joshua Roland, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

David Wilson, 35, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Stacey Reese, 46, Bainbridge, was cited for failure to maintain control.

David Fithen, 40, Georgetown, was arrested for failure to appear.

David Wilson, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Dec. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Benjamin Fenner, 63, Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Angela Ammons, 46, Bellville, was cited for no turn signal.

Courtney Case, 25, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to appear.

Isaac Garrison, 20, Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.