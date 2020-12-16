Penn recognized for outstanding service

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District recognized Mike Penn for his three years of outstanding service on the board of supervisors during their final 2020 board meeting of the year on Dec 9, 2020.

Mike lives in Madison Township where he and his wife operate a cow/calf operation on their 400-acre farm. He is the President of Greenfield Research Inc. and has always been an avid supporter of the soil and water conservation district. The supervisors and staff would like to thank Mike for promoting conservation in Highland County and being a great inspiration to everyone.

Mike will be passing the reigns to newly-elected supervisor Jeff Roehm. Jeff will begin his three-year term on Jan 1, 2021.

A soil and water conservation district supervisor is a respected conservation leader that represents Highland County residents in charting the course for soil and water conservation and natural resources management.

As we thank Mike for his commitment to the district, we look forward to working with Jeff in the years to come.

Story submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD District Operations Manager.

Mike Penn (center) is presented a certificate of appreciation from fellow supervisors Kyle Mustard (left) and Jim Carr (right) for his outstanding service to the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Penn-Certificate.jpg Mike Penn (center) is presented a certificate of appreciation from fellow supervisors Kyle Mustard (left) and Jim Carr (right) for his outstanding service to the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District. Submitted photo