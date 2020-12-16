McClain FFA has the Christmas spirit

On Dec. 6, the McClain FFA Chapter officer team got together to go Christmas shopping for 13 kids. Each year the chapter adopts kids of various ages from Greenfield Elementary so they have presents to open on Christmas day. This is a chance for members to give back to our community, which has always supported us. Merry Christmas to everyone from the McClain FFA Chapter, and don’t forget to give back during this holiday season!

