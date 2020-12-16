This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Jeeves, a young, bridle terrier mix. Jeeves is a cuddle bug who loves people and attention. He is affectionate and loving and would love to find a family. Jeeves is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Jeeves or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Jeeves, a young, bridle terrier mix. Jeeves is a cuddle bug who loves people and attention. He is affectionate and loving and would love to find a family. Jeeves is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Jeeves or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_jeeves-2c-1.jpeg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week is Jeeves, a young, bridle terrier mix. Jeeves is a cuddle bug who loves people and attention. He is affectionate and loving and would love to find a family. Jeeves is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Jeeves or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo