Ross Co. murder suspect arrested after five-day search

Bainbridge resident Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, was taken into custody after nearly a week on the run, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 13, Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender Jr. reported that his office had obtained a warrant charging Pooler with a murder that occurred during a Bainbridge incident in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 12.

At the time, Pooler was considered armed and dangerous, Lavender said.

Pooler was arrested in Peebles on Thursday, according to Adams County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sam Purdin.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Department received a call that Pooler was at a Peebles residence. Purdin said he put together a team that also included Adams County deputies and Peebles police officers.

When the team arrived at 2696 Portsmouth Rd. in Peebles, deputies surrounded the house and announced themselves. Pooler exited the house through a back door with his hands up. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Purdin, those at the residence were acquaintances of Pooler and claimed to have no knowledge of the search for him. No other arrests were made at the scene.

Pooler was transported to the Adams County jail.

On Thursday, Lavendar reported that Pooler would be transported to the Ross County Jail.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to The Times-Gazette’s request for comment as of press time.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Pooler located at Adams Co. residence