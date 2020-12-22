Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 18-21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad Davidson, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Timothy Schroder, 50, of Georgetown, was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and was arrested for assault.

Jayson Vilvens, 24, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear.

Jerry Brunck, 63, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Dalton Weber, 20, of Riverview, Florida, was cited for no operator’s license.