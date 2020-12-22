Ohio fair dates released

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2021 fair season.

The Highland County Fair will be held Sept. 5-11.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2021 fair season on June 12, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with the Fairfield County Fair. For a complete schedule, visit https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/amusement-ride-safety-and-fairs/resources/2021-fair-dates.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to ensure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to ensure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

