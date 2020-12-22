Christmas Day can be a dreary time for those sitting home alone. But thanks to the Hillsboro First Baptist Church, at least no one will have to go hungry.

For the 10th year in a row the church is offering its Feast for the King Christmas Day Meal. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, the meals can be picked up at the church located at 127 S. West St.

”The big difference this year, with Covid, is that there will not be any dine-in meals — only curbside pickup,” the church said in a news release. “In some special circumstances, we can deliver. We feel this modification is the safest and most responsible way to still serve our community. Social distancing will be observed.”

The menu this year includes ham and turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans and a roll.

To pick-up a meal: Travel south on South West Street and pull up to the curb beside the First Baptist Church (there is a set of glass double doors on that side of the building). There will be a decorated “ordering station” and people there where you can place your order from your vehicle. Then proceed to the stop sign at the intersection of South West Street and West Walnut Street and turn right. There will be a decorated tent out by the street where vehicles can park and your hot meal will be brought to you.

Those picking up meals will not need to leave their vehicle.

“Hillsboro First Baptist Church started their Feast for The King Christmas Day Meal in 2011. It began with the church giving meals to the (Highland County) Homeless Shelter,” the news release said. “The ministry then grew to provide Christmas Day meals to the community at no charge. As Christians, we strive to be the ‘hands and feet of Jesus’. The Feast for The King is a great opportunity to share with others the love we have received from Christ.

“We think of this as our gift to the city of Hillsboro.”

Contact the church office at 937-393-1473 or fbcfam@yahoo.com to preorder meals or if you have any questions.

“Feast for The King is a great example of how Jesus followers can give to their community with no strings attached,” said Hillsboro First Baptist Church Pastor Clay Self. “Please enjoy a meal on us.”

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church, pictured here on a snowy evening, will offer a free Christmas dinner to Hillsboro area residents from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_New-Feast-pic.jpg The Hillsboro First Baptist Church, pictured here on a snowy evening, will offer a free Christmas dinner to Hillsboro area residents from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Submitted photo

Free Christmas meal offered by Hillsboro church