Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Ruth Tucker. She is a great cook and is known for her homemade noodles that are just one of her specialties.

I have known Ruth and her family my whole life and her mother was a fabulous cook also. Ruth had these peanut clusters on Facebook and I sent her a message and asked if I cold put them in my column. She said sure.

Thank you, Ruthie. Oops, I called you Ruthie. That is what we all called her growing up. I have a hard time calling her Ruth. I hope it is OK. If not I will make you a cake. LOL. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe with all of us. This is a keeper and I don’t know about all of you, but I like easy, although it has to be good.

Easy as one, two, three. Take a bag of butterscotch chips and a bag of chocolate chips. Melt them in the microwave. Add a jar of roasted peanuts and spoon onto parchment paper to cool. You are done! Enjoy? How easy is that?

Keep the candy and cookie recipes coming. I need some easy cookie recipes as I an mnot a very good co0kie maker. Send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Thank you for all of these great recipes, and keep them coming.

