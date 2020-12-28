Lynchburg man flees officer

A Lynchburg man remained behind bars Monday facing charges including assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs after allegedly leading an officer on a foot chase of around a half mile.

At 10:13 p.m. Saturday, a Hillsboro police officer attempted a traffic stop on Earl Elliott, 48, who eventually abandoned the vehicle he was driving in the Golden Manor Apartments on North East Street, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

An officer said he attempted to stop Elliott for a number of traffic violations, but Elliott continued driving through alleys behind Flagway, down Willow Street and North East Street, eventually pulling into the apartment complex and stopping at the end of the driveway.

“Once he got to the end he threw it in park, opened the door, and away he went,” the officer said.

The officer said he chased Elliott for about a half mile through yards before the suspect was finally taken into custody in the 400 block of North High Street.

Elliott was charged with resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, no turn signal and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The officer said Elliott threw some elbows in an attempt to flee, giving the officer a bloody lip.

Elliott had an initial hearing Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court where his bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5. If Elliott posts bond, he was ordered to observe a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless he is working.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

