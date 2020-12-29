‘Historic moment’ in COVID-19 battle

Calling it a ‘historic moment,’ members of the Highland County Health Department began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members of Highland County Emergency Medical Services on Tuesday.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner, in a Tuesday Facebook post, noted that his office is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, and that the limited supply of the vaccine had been prioritized for health care workers, long-term care, EMS responders and other critical groups.

“These new COVID-19 vaccines give us the opportunity to truly go on the offensive for the first time since this pandemic began, and that is something that has me feeling hopeful and excited for the next few months,” Warner wrote on Facebook on Dec. 23. “This isn’t the end, but it is the beginning of the end.”

He advised that until the vaccine became more widely available to other groups, the best defense against virus spread was to continue wearing a facial covering, maintaining at least six feet social distancing, avoiding crowded situations and continue with frequent hand washing.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Pictured (l-r) are Ebbie Van Pelt, Katy Lewis and Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner with a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Health-Dept.-first-COVID-vaccine.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Ebbie Van Pelt, Katy Lewis and Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner with a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy photo from Highland County Health Dept.

Limited vaccine supply earmarked for local critical care groups