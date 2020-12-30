HUBA holiday events wrap up 2020

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA), in partnership with the city of Hillsboro, finished the 2020 holiday season with several Christmas-themed events.

HUBA President Sarah Roe said she wanted to thank everyone in the community and the local businesses who helped make these events possible.

The 10th Annual Snowflake Pageant was held Nov. 21 at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro, with Hallie Seip, 3, Hillsboro, winning the title of Tiny Snowflake; Evelyn “Eve” Gadwa, 5, Lynchburg, was the Little Snowflake; Alaina Best, 9, Hillsboro, was Miss Snowflake; Paiton Pullin, 11, Hillsboro, was the Snowflake Princess; and Madisyn Hollen, 15, Hillsboro, was crowned the Snowflake Queen.

Sponsors and assistance for the Snowflake Pageant were provided by Cundiff’s Flowers & Gifts, Mother Cluckers Farmhouse, Dainty Daisy Boutique, Momma’s, 24 Deli & Pizza, Appearances Salon, Peoples Bank, Merchants National Bank, The Laurels of Hillsboro, the city of Hillsboro, and Sarah Roe-The Mortgage Pro.

Roe also extended a special thank you to Good News Gathering for the event venue, stage use and sound system.

The First Friday event in December was held on Dec. 4, when HUBA members hosted Hillsboro’s Uptown Christmas & Tree Lighting.

The kick-off to the holiday season began with a Christmas tree lighting, old-time photos with Santa provided by Merchants National Bank, a tour of children’s Christmas activities, free carriage rides and the Wandering Walrus selling hot chocolate and hot apple cider.

A 22-foot Norway spruce tree was provided by Rhoades Ridge Farm, with Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha and Roe serving as guest speakers for the evening. Caroling was provided by Hillsboro Christian Academy and Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

Sponsors for the tree lighting ceremony included Highland District Hospital, Rock the Block LLC, DAG Craftmasters, DS2 Architects, Kiefer Homes, Mimi’s Kitchen, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Walmart, Robert & Cathy Jones, First State Bank, D&P Electric Service, Boyer Territory, Clark Family Dentistry, Homemade Healthy Co, Joe & Laura Jacky, Alan and Jackie Kier, Wendall and Joyce Sparks, The Sugar Shack, and Joe’s Mystery Shoppe.

Children’s activities were provided by Main St. Chic, 24 Deli & Pizza, Dainty Daisy Boutique, Appearances Salon, The Sugar Shack, Joe’s Mystery Shoppe, White’s Bakery, Merchants National Bank, Cundiff’s Flowers & Gifts, Peoples Bank, and Inspire Training Center.

Lastly, on Saturday Dec. 12, the city of Hillsboro and HUBA hosted the annual Lighted Christmas Parade with the theme of “Candyland.” It was held in honor of the late Joe Mahan of Hillsboro, a former HUBA president and local business owner.

Several members of Mahan’s family, including his mother, Helen Walton, led the parade as the grand marshal.

She extended special thanks to Jennifer Cundiff-Maurer for coordinating the applications and line up, in addition to the Paint Creek Joinot EMS/Fire District, Hillsboro Police Department, the city of Hillsboro, Highland County Radio Club, 24 Deli & Pizza, the Highland County Fair Board, Bryan Vance, Alex Butler, Herb Day Radio and all of the 30-plus participants in the parade.

Roe said that the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association is open to any business owner in the Hillsboro area, with meetings held on the second Tuesday of every month at 24 Deli & Pizza at 1 p.m.

Membership in the organization is $50 per year and applications will be available starting in January.

If interested, reach out to Roe at sroe@bsmfunding.com.

Submitted by HUBA President Sarah Roe.

