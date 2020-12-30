Commissioners express hope

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met for the final time of the year Wednesday with president Jeff Duncan, vice president Terry Britton and David Daniels expressing hope and optimism for the new year.

“This past year has been a challenge for everybody,” Daniels said. “I want to thank everybody who has worked so hard to manage through what’s been a difficult situation for everybody in Highland County. First responders, teachers, parents, you name it, the people and the businesses that have been impacted, it’s important to let everyone know how much we appreciate how they’ve all pulled together. Hopefully, 2021 will be a much better opportunity for us all.”

The catalyst for this past year’s upheaval was the coronavirus pandemic, and Duncan said that Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner told him that about 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were now on hand in the county.

“Some of it is at the health department and Highland Health Providers has some as well,” Duncan said. “They’re trying to inoculate first responders and people that are more closely involved.”

He described the current vaccination program as an ongoing situation, and said that more COVID-19 vaccine would be forthcoming as it became available.

Also Wednesday, a letter of support on behalf of Greenfield was approved to enable the village to seek scenic riverway status for Paint Creek, a project that Britton said Greenfield Village Council Chair Phil Clyburn had been involved with for over a year.

Daniels said that in conversations he had had with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, granting Paint Creek riverway status wouldn’t affect adjoining property owners with land that butts up against it.

“The only limitations might be that if public construction were to take place, there would have to be special permission granted,” Daniels said. “But never in the history of the program has anything ever been denied. If someone wanted to build a bridge over the creek, permission would have to be obtained, but they would look favorably upon it.”

In other matters, six line item appropriations, transfer and budget modification resolutions were approved, in addition to one annual renewal contract for indigent defense services with the village of Greenfield.

A motion was moved upon to accept an $800 estimate for removal of tree limbs around the Highland County Courthouse from A-1 Tree Care.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control contacted the commissioners for approval of a liquor license transfer to the new owners of Beechwood Carry Out & Pizza in the Rocky Fork Lake area.

Duncan said it was standard procedure for the commissioners to have at least a one-week waiting period to allow for any public comment regarding liquor license transfers.

He said the first commissioners meeting of 2021 will be an organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, with the first official meeting to conduct county business set for Wednesday, Jan 13.

Britton said some of the first orders of business in the new year will be solicitation and acceptance of bids for roof repairs at the sewer building and bids concerning work on the electric at the storage building, both at Rocky Fork Lake.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Taking care of county business for the final time in 2020 are (l-r) commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Commish-30-Dec-20.jpg Taking care of county business for the final time in 2020 are (l-r) commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

