Covid memorial tree

Catina Roades was watching a recent episode of “Alaska: The Last Frontier” when footage of some of the characters placing flowers in the ocean in memory of COVID-19 victims made her want to do something similar.

“A couple days later I said, ‘I want to do something like that.’ So my husband said, ‘Well, go for it.’” Roades said.

As a result, Roades decided to open a evergreen tree in front of her residence at 510 S. Sycamore St./SR 135 at the edge of Lynchburg to anyone that would like to place a ribbon, ornament or bow on the tree in memory of those suffering from Covid.

A sign in front of tree reads: “Memorial tree for Covid. Please add a bow or ornament to show we are thinking about people that are dealing with Covid, or had Covid, or the families that has lost a loved one from Covid. And for all the medical workers, stay safe, and thank you for all you do. Let’s fill the tree up and show them that our little town of Lynchburg are thinking about them.”

Roades said she moved back to Lynchburg from Tennessee when her father became ill. Once he passed away, she said, she thought about tearing out some landscaping, but decided she wanted to keep the evergreen tree.

Now she has a use for it.

Roads lives in a brick house across the street from storage buildings and the tree is at the end of the driveway. She said she has a circle driveway and those wanting to place something on the tree can use it so they don’t have to back out into traffic.

She said her brother-in-law, Thomas Roades, and his daughter, Erica Garcia, helped her get the tree started.

If anyone needs something to put on the tree, Roades said she’ll give them a bow or ribbon.

She said she plans to leave the tree up until the end of the January in hopes of filling it with decorations.

“I’m still thinking about what to do with all the decorations after that,” Roades said. “I don’t know what I’ll do with them. I’ll probably put them in a box to have later on through the years so I can remember doing it.”

It is because of health issues that would make it dangerous for her to contract Covid that leaves her with a soft spot for those suffering from the virus.

“I’d just like to get the tree full before the end of January to show people we’re thinking about them, and hopefully this will go away,” Roades said.

