Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This is Lola the lolli-pup, super sweet, super shy and about 6 months old. Her mother was reportedly a coon hound, while dad was a handsome stranger. Lola is a winsome 42 pounds, dark brindle with splashes of white on her chest and feet. She is very cautious and takes a few minutes to make friends, but is irresistible when she does. To meet lovable Lola, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Warden by calling 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Pet-of-the-Week.jpg This is Lola the lolli-pup, super sweet, super shy and about 6 months old. Her mother was reportedly a coon hound, while dad was a handsome stranger. Lola is a winsome 42 pounds, dark brindle with splashes of white on her chest and feet. She is very cautious and takes a few minutes to make friends, but is irresistible when she does. To meet lovable Lola, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Warden by calling 937-393-8191. Submitted photo