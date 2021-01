The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 30

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 11:13 a.m. a resident in the 400 block of Evans Street reported a theft. The ncident is under investigation.

Dec. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Meyers, 57, of Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Constance Rayburn, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Crystal Brigner, 43, of Greenfield, was arrested for OVI.