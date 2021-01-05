Peterson sworn in for 134th General Assembly

COLUMBUS — The Honorable Mary Katherine Huffman of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas administered the oath of office Monday to State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) marking the official start of the 134th Ohio General Assembly.

Peterson represents the 17th Senate District, which encompasses all or part of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. He is an eighth generation farmer who still farms with his family in Fayette County.

“I’m truly honored to continue serving the wonderful people of the 17th district,” said Peterson. “Alongside my colleagues, I look forward to doing what’s right for all Ohioans.”

The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 134th Ohio General Assembly will run through Dec, 31, 2022.

Submitted by the office of Bob Peterson.

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington C.H.) takes the oath of office for the 134th General Assembly. Peterson is pictured in the middle of the three men on the right. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_PetersonSwearing.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington C.H.) takes the oath of office for the 134th General Assembly. Peterson is pictured in the middle of the three men on the right. Submitted photo