HCCAO vehicle stolen from Greenfield food site

A vehicle stolen Monday from a Highland County Community Action Organization site in Greenfield and then wrecked has been recovered, and law enforcement authorities believe they have suspect, although no charges had been filed by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Greenfield Police Department said it received a call at 7:45 a.m. Monday reporting that a vehicle had been stolen from the Community Action Senior Nutrition site at the Greenhills Village Apartments.

Highland County Community Action reported on its Facebook page that the vehicle was 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe that was last seen Monday traveling across a bridge on SR 28 at the edge of Greenfield heading into Ross County.

The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the vehicle was located on Cliff Run Road in Ross County off the right side of the road in a small ditch around 8:30 a.m. A state patrol spokesperson said troopers searched the area for the driver, but were unable to locate the driver.

“We have a suspect, but we haven’t filed any charges yet,” the spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

Julia Wise, executive director of Highland County Community Action, said the vehicle was stolen from the senior nutrition site at the Greenhills Village Apartments, where Community Action currently has a kitchen.

“For years we’ve started our vehicles for the food so that it can be put in hot boxes in the vehicles. We have freezers and coolers in the vehicles, too, so we start the cars to get everything going, and that’s the way we’ve had to do it,” Wise said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a vehicle stolen, so obviously we need to come up with a new plan like using remote starters or something similar.”

In addition to the vehicle, Wise said whoever stole the vehicle also took off with the Community Action driver’s money, debit card and possibly other items.

Wise said the vehicle had been driven over top of a guard rail and that there was possibly damage underneath the vehicle. She said a front mirror was also missing.

She said the whoever stole the vehicle left a large hammer inside it.

“It’s just sad it happened after all these years, but unfortunately we know how society is going these days,” Wise said.

The state patrol said it will likely be a couple days before any charges are filed.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This photo of a vehicle similar to one stolen Monday in Greenfield was posted on the Highland County Community Action Organization’s Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Stolen-vehicle.jpg This photo of a vehicle similar to one stolen Monday in Greenfield was posted on the Highland County Community Action Organization’s Facebook page. Courtesy photo

State patrol says it has suspect but no charges filed yet