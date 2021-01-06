Upcoming webinars for Farm Bill decisions

Over the next few weeks there will be several webinars offered that will be beneficial to your farming operations. The first webinars focus on the ARC or PLC decision for the 2021 program year.

The first program covering the ARC/PLC decision will be offered Wednesday, Jan. 13, so be sure to tune in either by phone, tablet or computer. The second set of programs listed below feature a variety of agronomy topics, with the first program being offered for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

ARC/PLC for the 2021 Program Year

Jan. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 25, 9-11 a.m.

This is a Zoom webinar and is free to attend. Register at go.osu.edu/arcplc2021.

Join OSU Extension for a webinar on the ARC/PLC decision for the 2021 program year including updates on the current market outlook and decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options. There is no cost to attend these meetings, but registration is required.

Agronomy Programs

Improving Fertilizer

Efficiency with

the Planter Pass

Jan. 12, 10-11 a.m.

This is a Zoom webinar and is free to attend. Register at go.osu.edu/PrecisionU. The speakers are Matt Bennett, precision planting technology, and John Fulton, Ohio State University.

1.0 PAg CCA CEUs

Does It Pay to

Improve Soil Healt

h on Your Farm?

Jan. 14, 8-8:30 a.m. Register at go.osu.edu/soilhealth2021. The speakers are Nathan Brown, Matt Falb and Les Seller.

0.5 NM CCA CEUs

Specialty Small Grains

Jan. 14, 9-10:30 a.m.

Register at go.osu.edu/cropdiversity. The speakers are Greg McGlinch, Dennis Pennington, Al Gahler and Jason Hartschuh.

1.5 CM CCA CEUs

For more information about OSU Extension programming or assistance registering for the above webinars, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.