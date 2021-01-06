Ohio COVID-19 cases increase

While the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported increases Wednesday in all four of the COVID-19 rolling indicators — cases, deaths, hospitalizations and those in intensive care — the number of those making a full recovery increased as well.

The ODH said the state added 7,814 COVID-19 cases to the state’s running total, which now stands at 742,817 since March, while at the same time, those who had recovered from the virus increased by more than 9,000 to 605,474 since March.

Wednesday’s numbers also showed that 121 had died, bringing the total number of deaths in Ohio to 9,368, and that those in the hospital increased by 454, with 43 listed as having been admitted to intensive care units.

Earlier Wednesday, Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner put out a social media call to other area groups that would fall into the current Phase 1A vaccination program.

Warner said those eligible to receive the vaccine included private medical transportation providers, group homes, correctional facility medical staff, residents and staff of assisted living facilities, independent living locations with congregate settings where residents gather such as shared eating areas and activity rooms, residents and staff of residential care facilities, federally qualified health care centers, primary care providers, urgent care and dialysis centers, school nurses, dental providers and hospice staff.

If a person is connected to a health care setting, Warner asked that they have someone in their agency complete a brief registration survey that can be found on the Highland County Health Department’s Facebook page.

He said that once the survey is received, someone from the health department would be in contact to schedule vaccinations for staff.

Warner’s Wednesday Facebook update on the COVID-19 status in Highland County wasn’t available as of press time.

ODH dashboard also shows big increase in recoveries