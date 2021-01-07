Two found dead near Greenfield

It appears Highland County has its first two overdose victims of the new year, according to Highland County Coroner Jeff Beery.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting that two deceased individuals had been found inside a residence at 12799 Island Grove Road, in Madison Township just outside of Greenfield.

Sheriff’s office deputies, along with members of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, responded to the scene and found a deceased male and female, according to Highland County Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said the deceased were identified as Brian Keith Shultz, 37, and Michelle Shumate, 33, both of Greenfield. Barrera said both the deceased were living at the residence, and that they were found inside the structure.

The sheriff said the deaths did not appear to be suspicious.

Beery said that while the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, it appears that both subjects overdosed.

