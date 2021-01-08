Great Oaks announces open houses

Area parents and high school freshmen and sophomores will have the chance to get a first-hand look at more than 30 career majors available for high school juniors and seniors at the four Great Oaks Career Campuses during upcoming open houses.

Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey said the annual open house is an important step.

“Families tell us that they didn’t really understand just what Great Oaks has to offer until they visited a campus,” said Mulvey. “The state-of-the-art labs, hands-on learning, opportunities for a future career, college options — it all made sense once they saw the school and talked to teachers, students and community members.”

About half of Great Oaks graduates go directly to college.

Social distancing requirements mean that open houses at Great Oaks campuses for prospective students and their families will be different this year, with a combination of online and in-person options.

Registration is required for most sessions. Go to www.greatoaks.com/openhouses for links and details.

The schedules and activities are:

Diamond Oaks Career Campus

6375 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati

In-person 45-minute sessions:

Friday, Jan. 15, 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Jan. 21, 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 4-7 p.m.

Register for a 45-minute session in the program of your choice. Attend multiple sessions to see more than one program. For social distancing, visitors are limited to two people per household.

Registration is required.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus

300 Oak Drive, Wilmington

Jan. 19 or 28

4-8 p.m.

In-person open house for these programs:

Animal Science and Management

Aviation Maintenance

Cosmetology

Dental Assisting

Digital Arts and Design

Early Childhood Education

Equine Science and Management

Exercise Science and Sports Medicine

Health Technology

IT Academy

Jan. 21 or 26

4-8 p.m.

In-person open house for these programs:

Animal Science (Jan. 21)

Automotive Refinishing and Collision Repair

Automotive Service Technician

Aviation Maintenance

CareerX

Construction Technologies

Digital Arts and Design

Health Technology

Heavy Equipment Operations & Engineering

IT Academy

Industrial Diesel Mechanics

Welding

Registration is recommended.

Live Oaks Career Campus

5956 Buckwheat Road, Milford

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 4-7 p.m. (Virtual Zoom presentations every 30 minutes beginning at 4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m. (Individual in-person meetings)

Thursday, Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m. (Individual in-person meetings)

Registration is required.

Scarlet Oaks Career Campus

This year’s Scarlet Oaks open house is all virtual.

Thursday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 28, 3:30-7 p.m.

Registration is required.

Go to www.greatoaks.com/openhouses for links and details on all activities.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director, community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.