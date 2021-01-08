Two sentenced in Highland Co. Common Pleas Court

Two men from Peebles and Washington C.H. were each given community control sanctions during sentencing Wednesday in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas.

Joseph E. Sandlin, 38, Peebles, was convicted on twin charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Court records showed that he pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 18.

Sandlin fled from a Highland County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop on North Shore Drive in the Rocky Fork Lake are on July 6, 2019, according to court’s bill of particulars.

Sandlin was driving a black Ford Ranger pickup that not only had a fictitious vehicle identification number (VIN), but also stolen license plates.

The bill said that Sandlin drove through multiple residential yards in his attempt to evade the officer, and that later a passenger in his vehicle flagged down the officer and told him Sandlin had crashed the vehicle over a cliff and ran into the woods.

In his judgment entry imposing community control sanctions, Sandlin was sentenced to three years of community control under the supervision of the Highland County Probation Department, and was ordered to successfully complete residential treatment and aftercare through The Recovery Council, including the transitional program.

In addition to having his driver’s license suspended for three years beginning Jan. 6, he was ordered to obtain his GED within 18 months.

Richard E. Pierson, 52, Washington C.H., also was given a three-year community control sentence following his conviction for breaking and entering, a fifth-felony felony, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft.

He had entered guilty pleas to the charges on Nov. 24, according to court records.

Court documents state that on May 20, 2020, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a call of two persons in a white van stealing items from a Peach Orchard Road property.

Pierson, along with William J. Elkins, 50, Hillsboro, was apprehended carrying totes from a barn at the scene, while Donna S. Everhart, 55, Hillsboro, was asleep in the van.

The trio were taken into custody and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

In addition to community control, Pierson was also ordered to successfully complete treatment through the Clermont Recovery Council and recommended aftercare.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

Three years community control, drug rehab ordered for both