Roman remains board president

The Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education held its required organizational meeting Thursday, which determines the dates of the regular meetings for the year and establishes board leadership.

The school board president will remain as Charley Roman, while the position of vice president will be held this year by Eric Wise.

Wise will continue to serve in the role of legislative liaison, and Marilyn Mitchell will remain in her position of student achievement liaison. Sandy Free will also continue in her appointment to the village’s recreation commission.

Regular board meetings approved for the year are as follows: Jan. 25 in the cafetorium, Feb. 22 at Rainsboro Elementary, March 22 in the central office boardroom, April 26 at Buckskin Elementary, May 17 in the cafetorium, June 28 in the central office boardroom, July 19 in the central office boardroom, Aug. 23 in the central office boardroom, Sept. 27 at Rainsboro Elementary, Oct. 25 at Greenfield Middle School, Nov. 22 at Buckskin Elementary, and Dec. 13 in the cafetorium. All regular board meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are public.

Ongoing membership to a number of organizations was approved. Those include things like the Ohio School Boards Association, state and local associations and programs, Frontier Athletic Conference, and various purchasing cooperatives.

The law firms and individual attorneys who have served as legal counsel to the district in the previous year were approved to continue.

The tax budget for 2022 was approved. Anyone interested in learning more about the tax budget can call district treasurer Joe Smith at 937-981-2152, then choose option 0, then option 3.

Regular business handled during the meeting included the approval of consent agenda items, one of which was the resignation of Kristen Wise, aide at Greenfield Middle School and middle school Quiz Bowl coach. The resignation of Devin Carter as seventh grade boys basketball coach was also accepted.

Other regular business was for the approval of employment recommendations. Those were: Katie Josse, seventh grade math; Bobbi Badgley, monitor; Jamie Mankin, aide; and certified substitutes Coty Barnhart and Taylor Fitzpatrick.

As a reminder, there is a COVID-19 tracker available on the district’s website. Go to www.greenfield.k12.oh.us, then mouse over the “Our District” in the banner. The tracker is in the drop-down menu.

For district information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or the district’s Facebook page. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages. The district’s central office may be reached by calling 937-981-2152.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

Pictured at Thursday’s meeting are (clockwise from bottom left) Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education members Sandy Free, Eric Zint, Eric Wise and Charley Roman; district treasurer Joe Smith; and board member Marilyn Mitchell. In the foreground is superintendent Quincey Gray. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Greenfield-board.jpg Pictured at Thursday’s meeting are (clockwise from bottom left) Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education members Sandy Free, Eric Zint, Eric Wise and Charley Roman; district treasurer Joe Smith; and board member Marilyn Mitchell. In the foreground is superintendent Quincey Gray. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Greenfield school board holds organizational meeting