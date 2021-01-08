New York Charlie, train crash and New Year’s babies

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1879, the Hillsborough Gazette reported on the “terrible crimes” committed by a Cincinnati man charged with the murder of a Nebraska family.

The editor of the paper took to the opinion pages to thank local readers for their support of his mission, which was “to give them a good home paper.”

A column under the heading “Bender and Brown” offered a monologue in a mock German accent, with the author writing, “Any shentlemen vot vill go reund pehindt your face, und talk in front of your pack aboudt somethings, vas a shwindler.”

Kauffman Dry Goods store advertised choice bourbon and rye whiskeys, tobacco, cigars and “pure wines for sacramental purposes.” The store was located on West Main Street in the Strauss Building.

General commission merchant I.W. Jarnagin advertised the highest market prices for fat cattle and hogs.

The paper opined that the condition of the sidewalks around City Hall after snowfall were “execrable…not only that, but they are dangerous.”

A mysterious inmate housed at the county jail was known only as “New York Charlie.”

In news from Russell’s Station, 65 carloads of hogs were shipped from the settlement that season, and a sleigh overturned in the area on Christmas day. No one was hurt.

This week in 1938, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported twins born to Mr. and Mrs. J. Arza Gall of West South Street had been declared Hillsboro’s first babies born in 1938. The paper said the “fine, bouncing baby boys weighed 7 ½ and eight pounds at birth.”

The N & N Food Market at 133 S. High St., had pure Open Kettle rendered lard, a two-pound can, for 27 cents; Santos freshly ground coffee in a one-pound bag for 19 cents; and home grown potatoes, a three-pound package for 29 cents. Phone 131 for free home delivery.

Showing at The New Bell’s Theatre, it was a gun-blazing two-some of Western action as the theatre presented the first chapter of the serial “The Painted Stallion,” starring Hoot Gibson and Ray Corrigan, followed by William Boyd and George “Gabby” Hayes in “Texas Trail.”

Over at The Forum, the Friday-Saturday double feature had Boris Karloff and Jean Rogers in the crime thriller “Night Key,” with Jane Withers in “45 Fathers” wrapping up the twin-bill.

Dockum Bros. store in Mowrystown was going out of business, with the doors closing forever on Jan. 8.

The Hillsboro Indians were after their fifth straight win Friday night as the Tribe ventured to Chillicothe to tangle with Coach Earl Young’s Red Devils.

Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Co. announced that radio entertainment season was here with long winter evenings and cold weather keeping folks home. New RCA console radios were on sale for $59.95 and up, with tabletop models at $19.95. And be sure to tune in “The Johnson Wax Program with Fibber McGee and Molly,” Tuesday nights on NBC.

This week in 1969, the Greenfield Daily Times reported a car was “torn apart” when it collided with a train near Fruitdale. The occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor scratches.

A sheriff’s deputy sick with the flu was slightly hurt and his cruiser damaged when he passed out behind the wheel and struck a fence and utility pole.

Bay’s Store across from the post office in Greenfield offered 25 percent off deals on coats and jackets, as well as a two-for-$10 deal on men’s dress pants.

Hamburger was $1 for two pounds at Flynn’s Market on South Washington Street in Greenfield, and sliced bacon and smoked jowl were advertised at three pounds for a $1.

The social pages were packed with the latest news about Greenfield families and individuals, detailing holiday visits and travel plans.

This week in 1980, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the candlestick of a circuit rider who helped fund Methodism in the area in the early 1800s was donated to the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church.

Influenza cases were on the rise in Highland County, and the health commissioner said he expected the virus to continue working its way through the populace.

The Lakewood Golf Course and Restaurant in Georgetown changed hands after 18 years. Forest W. Wahl and his family sold the 18-hole golf course to Frank Hermes of Cincinnati.

On the big screen at the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro was Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starring in “Nine to Five.”

Kmart, “The Saving Place,” advertised ladies’ thermal underwear for $2.22, toddlers sleepers for $5 and men’s pocket T-shirts for $2.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported the Highland County Family YMCA was still set for a spring opening, but Southern State Community College was making tentative plans to build a $1.5 to $2 million gymnasium that would be utilized by both the college and the YMCA.

A construction project on SR 771 would soon become the new Fairfield Local Schools facility, with many of the masons working on the project being bused in from Indianapolis.

Icy roads were blamed for a one-vehicle crash that injured a Hillsboro woman.

The Highland County Red Cross Disaster Response Unit was in need of donations due to more fires in winter months.

The first baby of 2001 was Kevin James Ezekiel Triplett, who was born at 9:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

In sports, local basketball teams opened their 2001 schedule, with Hillsboro set to host the G-Men from Georgetown and Lynchburg heading to Indian country to take on Peebles.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years