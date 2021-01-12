Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brad Kelch, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Emmy Woods, 30, of Hillsboro was cited for failure to maintain control.

Nichole Yeargan, 47, of Wilmington, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Pamela Smith, 40, of Wisconsin, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Guillermo Bentancur, 58, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Dwayne Carruth, 41, of Dayton, was arrested for failure to appear.