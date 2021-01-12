Stevie, a cutie who is short, sweet, only about half a dog high and less than 15 pounds, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Found by the side of the road on his own, Stevie is around 5 years old, very friendly, even with strangers, and really enjoys being petted. He just needs someone with a kind heart to share their home. To meet Stevie Wonder, make an appointment with the dog warden at 937-393-8191.

Stevie, a cutie who is short, sweet, only about half a dog high and less than 15 pounds, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Found by the side of the road on his own, Stevie is around 5 years old, very friendly, even with strangers, and really enjoys being petted. He just needs someone with a kind heart to share their home. To meet Stevie Wonder, make an appointment with the dog warden at 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-1.jpg Stevie, a cutie who is short, sweet, only about half a dog high and less than 15 pounds, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Found by the side of the road on his own, Stevie is around 5 years old, very friendly, even with strangers, and really enjoys being petted. He just needs someone with a kind heart to share their home. To meet Stevie Wonder, make an appointment with the dog warden at 937-393-8191. Submitted photo