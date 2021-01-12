Multiple charges after pursuit

A Hillsboro man is facing a long list of charges after reportedly leading police officers on a long vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that went from Hillsboro to Mowrystown and down several roads in between.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it responded to a call of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South West Street at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday. Police officers responded and found a male subject occupying a vehicle. As officers were verifying ownership of the vehicle, the male driver put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene, the police department said.

The driver, identified as Austin Hilterbran, 21, fled southbound on South Elm Street, traveled down Dunlap Road where he temporarily parked at a residence, then continued southbound on U.S. Route 62, according to the police department.

With officers pursing with lights and sirens and Hilterbran refusing to comply with orders to stop, the chase continued onto Concord Road, went past and onto a number of other roads, and eventually led to SR 321 where the police department said Hilterbran drove into Mowrystown, then started to exit the village. But shortly after passing Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School his vehicle apparently blew a tire, the police department said.

Drug paraphernalia was recovered from Hilterbran’s vehicle and he had an outstanding warrant for this arrest, according to the police department.

Hilterbran was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro.

Later Tuesday morning he was arraigned in Hillsboro Municipal Court on charges including resisting arrest, a possession or sale of drugs or drug paraphernalia charge, driving under suspension, reckless operation, no turn signal, a traffic light violation and a seat belt violation, according to online court records.

Hilterbran’s bond was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in municipal court.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hilterbran https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Hilterbran-Austin-mug.jpg Hilterbran

Chase started in Hillsboro, ended in Mowrystown