Hillsboro schools 1st day Aug. 12

Bill Myers and Beverly Rhoads were approved by unanimous votes to return to their respective positions as president and vice president during the Hillsboro Board of Education’s annual organizational meeting Monday.

Prior to the organizational meeting the board held a public hearing on the 2021-22 school calendar it expects to approve at next month’s meeting. Superintendent Tim Davis said the proposed calendar is “pretty much the same” as this year’s, with one exception being that students will be off for Christmas break from Saturday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Jan. 3.

Davis said the two-week break was something school staff requested. It means students will be off the full final two weeks of December, plus Monday, Jan. 3 when teachers will have a personal development day.

Other student breaks include Sept. 6-10 for Labor Day and the Highland County Fair, a teacher personal development day on Friday, Oct. 29, Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Day, Feb. 21 for President’s Day, Thursday, March 10 through Monday, March 14 for spring break, and Monday, April 18 after a parent/teacher conference day the previous Friday.

The first day of school for students will be Thursday, Aug. 12 and the last day of school for students will be Thursday, May 22.

In other news from the organizational meeting, the board agreed to continue holding its regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the board offices at the former high school site, unless otherwise noted.

The board certified student enrollment at 2,088 as of Dec. 31, 2020, with 65 of those students attending Laurel Oaks (two sophomores, 35 juniors and 28 seniors).

The board kept all its committees intact, with the exception of Sophie Bourne replacing Joe Helterbrand as the student representative to the board.

On school board committees, the finance committee is made up of Rhoads and Larry Lyons, with Myers as the alternate; and the policy committee is composed of Tom Milbery and Rhoads.

Following are the superintendent committees: Ohio School Board legislative liaison, Lyons with Jerry Walker the alternate; Great Oaks representative, Rhoads; American Disability Act, Walker; Southwest Regional Board, Rhoads; Business Advisory, Rhoads with Lyons the alternate; Athletic Council, Milbery and Myers; HEA and OAPSE liaison, Walker; Wellness, Walker; Community Relations Committee, Milbery and Lyons; and Technology, Myers.

Bill Myers (left) is sworn in Monday for another term as Hillsboro Board of Education president by treasurer Ben Teeters. Beverly Rhoads (left) is sworn in Monday for another term as Hillsboro Board of Education vice president by treasurer Ben Teeters.

